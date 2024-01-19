Sustainable Journeys - New UK Tour Operator Launches

This week sees the launch of Sustainable Journeys, a new UK tour operator dedicated to helping people take steps to travel more sustainably by providing itineraries and unforgettable travel experiences which enable individual travellers to explore, whilst taking into consideration environmental conservation, social inclusivity, and economic benefits to local communities.

Sustainable Journeys uncovers more climate-friendly ways to enjoy the beauty and diversity of destinations. Reducing traveller emissions by using trains, electric vehicles, buses, bikes, and hikes, with stays at sustainably focused accommodations and enjoying activities which support local communities and the preservation of natural and cultural heritage. Whilst Sustainable Journeys encourage slow travel there is often need for travellers to fly, because of time challenges and distances, and these trips are considered too, reviewing aircraft, routing and cabin choices to minimise the impact.

Sustainable Journeys will be working with Path Net Zero, which specialises in providing carbon measurement solutions, to measure the carbon footprint from the various elements of trips which will be displayed for each itinerary to help make the best and most practical choices. Path Net Zero will also manage a Carbon Fund for Sustainable Journeys, supporting developing world projects that have through their actions reduced carbon emissions; this will be achieved through a donation of 3% of the holiday price through registry Gold Standard, who pay Fair Trade prices to project operators for the work they are doing.

In addition, Sustainable Journeys is collaborating with NGO Planeterra to add a ‘Ripple Score’ to each itinerary, detailing the percentage of money spent which stays locally in the destination, an important principle of sustainable tourism.

Estonia, one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations, is the launch partner of Sustainable Journeys. Several of the new itineraries reveal little known areas of the Baltic country, highlighting where and how to explore beyond the popular city break of Tallinn to immerse in the forests, national parks, coastal and island retreats, quaint and historic villages, and cultural centres, including Tartu – European Capital of Culture 2024.

Sustainable Journeys are now available in Estonia, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland, with more destinations soon to follow.

Melissa Tilling, CEO of Sustainable Journeys commented “We believe tourism should benefit everyone involved, especially local communities and our mission is to bring a pragmatic enabling approach to sustainable travel to support customers who are often confused by labelling, terminology, and what to trust. Whilst no one can take away the act of emitting carbon into the atmosphere Sustainable Journeys hope to make it easier for consumers to travel more responsibly, understanding their choices and ensure that visitors contribute positively, from an environmental, social, and economic perspective.

We carefully select partners aligned with our sustainable tourism principles, aligned to the United Nations, to provide transport methods, lodging and activities which provide an optimum balance between sustainability and pragmatism in terms of what can be offered, what is sensible and what best protects the wellbeing of our customers. We endeavour to prioritise local community involvement to ensure the economic benefits of tourism are equally distributed.”

Packages include: Estonian EV Exploration - This 10-night self-drive tour, from £1,235 per person (based on two adults sharing), starts in historic Tallinn. Heading east to the rich green forest and wetlands of the Lahemaa National Park and quaint fishing villages, turning south to The Onion Trail and cultural centre of Tartu. It continues onwards through the Soomaa National Park, stopping at historic and picturesque coastal towns and the summer capital Parnu. Price includes car hire, bed and breakfast in locally owned hotels and guesthouses, cultural and wine-tasting experiences. Transport to the Baltics by air or rail is additional. For more information visit, or to book visit www.sustainablejourneys.co.uk