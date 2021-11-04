International Tourism Group launches in Europe

Experts from across Europe have joined forces to launch International Tourism Group (ITG); a new multi-national agency that sets a new standard through a data-led methodology applied market by market.

Launching as the result of 18 months of collaborative innovation between leading tourism experts in six countries, ITG aims to drive the recovery of global tourism through innovative campaigns and exclusively owned data-led platforms.

The Covid-19 crisis has forced the global tourism industry to become more efficient in the short term and more sustainable in the long term.

In planning recovery strategies for 100+ destination and travel clients, the pan-European task force came to the common conclusion that it was no longer enough to adapt old models to new circumstances.

Gaël de la Porte du Theil (France), president of ITG, explained: “Covid-19 was the catalyst needed to provoke a powerful and transformative reaction between some of the most stable elements in European tourism marketing.”

According to the World Bank, Europe accounts for 50 per cent of international travel and 35 per cent of global tourism expenditure.

This compact region, when considered as a single market, is without doubt the priority for any tourism destination or brand.

Until now, it has been impossible for travel and tourism marketers to approach Europe as a single market because each country has different attitudes to travel, different legislation, currency, intermediation, distribution channels, languages, seasonality, media consumption, air routes etc.

By pooling the resources, experience, and propriety tools of the founding agencies, ITG gives global destinations and brands a powerful marketing partner in Europe, with the human and financial resources to cost-effectively influence 50 per cent of the world’s travellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy Chambers (UK), ITG vice president added: “The events of the past two years only accelerated the change already taking place within travel and tourism.

“New distribution channels, super-charged adoption of digital media and rapidly changing technology have disrupted how the business of travel was ‘done’.”

As well as providing full PR, advertising and representation services ITG launches with a unique, integrated, suite of solutions, developed and owned by its founders including: its own traveller intelligence and profiling platform, travel agency engagement, a loyalty and learning platform, its own e-workshop/online events platform, and even an exclusive digital marketplace for destinations.

With offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Munich, Madrid, Milan, Frankfurt, Lisbon and London; International Tourism Group provides flexible access to the European market, unrivalled intelligence and an efficient way to reach the world’s most valuable travelling audience.

ITG will work in collaboration with its EU travel trade and PR colleagues on behalf of Visit Hungary, Visit Valencia and Visit Costa Del Sol to expand destination awareness through strategic activities, partnerships and storytelling, positioning the destinations as must-visit, easy-to-reach holidays.

Further afield, the Chile Tourism Board, Saudi Tourism Authority and Pure Grenada will also benefit from cross-market in-house creative teams that will help the destination management companies to cut through the noise of a congested market with engaging campaigns as we emerge from the pandemic.

ITG will communicate the country’s handling of Covid-19 and new travel status, along with focusing on niche activities, such as outdoor adventure and nature, luxury, city and culture, as well as the wonderful gastronomy.

More Information

For further information on ITG please visit the official website.

Image: KAEC