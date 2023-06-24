UrVenue to Showcase Hospitality’s 1st PXMS at HITEC Toronto

For the first time hospitality’s newest technology category – the Property Experience Management Solution (PXMS) – will be on display at HITEC Toronto, to be held June 26 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. Developed by UrVenue, UV Enterprise is a full-stack technology platform that drives commerce, manages operations, and enhances the guest experience through unified booking and itinerary management for non-room, experience-based inventory.

An iconic, world-renowned hotel will be revealed as the first to pilot the full suite of UrVenue’s PXMS capabilities, including its NEW feature enhancements, during a Press Conference on June 27 at 10:15 a.m. in Booth 2401.

“A unified system for commerce and operations robust enough for an entire property’s experiences had been lacking in the industry until we launched UV Enterprise,” said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue. “With our newest solutions within UV Enterprise, which we will reveal at HITEC, we are connecting the guest booking journey and elevating the guest experience to unprecedented levels. Modern travelers now have complete control over how to experience all of their hotel’s offerings outside of the guest room (pools, lounges, recreational activities, restaurants, and more).”

The enhancements debuting at HITEC Toronto were developed after two years of in-depth market and customer research and in conjunction with the hotel to be announced at the show. The enhancements strengthen the pre-arrival and on-property guest experience, while providing a seamless digital booking process and driving revenue opportunities. UrVenue looks forward to introducing hotel operators and industry leaders to this innovative technology at HITEC.

To pre-schedule a meeting with UrVenue at HITEC Toronto, click here. https://meetings.hubspot.com/nancy-nitsche/hitec

For more information on the UV Enterprise PXMS, visit www.urvenue.com.