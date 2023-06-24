Nomadix Appoints Hospitality Technology Sales Leader Jeff Johns

Nomadix® Inc., bringing connected experiences to life, today announced the appointment of Jeff Johns, hospitality and energy management technology sales veteran, to Nomadix as Global VP of EMS Business Development.

He brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership, product planning and energy management technology adoption. Johns will lead the Nomadix Energy Management Solutions (EMS) portfolio to bring a new set of solutions to Nomadix’s reseller channel in both the hospitality and multi-tenant markets.

The 2023 Sustainable Travel Report found that the vast majority (74 percent) of those who travel are looking to do so in a more sustainable manner (source: Booking.com). As the hospitality industry increases its focus on sustainability, the adoption of energy management technology will boost guest satisfaction, while also lowering utility usage and operational costs. Johns joins Nomadix in this newly created role as part of Nomadix’s commitment to equipping partners and hotels with the tools and support needed to meet the new industry demands, specifically around Energy Management Systems.

“Jeff is a results-driven professional with a proven track record for driving revenue growth through strategic leadership and relationship building,” said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer at Nomadix. “As we continue growing our guest- and employee-facing technology portfolio, there is no one better than Jeff to help Nomadix partners and existing users understand the ease of adding Wi-Fi-based EMS solutions alongside our existing Nomadix solution portfolio to transform their operations. We are thrilled to bring his energy management and guest room management expertise to our partners and customers.”

“For over 20 years, I have worked with owners, developers and contractors in the Hospitality, Casino, MDU/MTU and Senior Living markets to design and deploy energy management systems for guest rooms and apartments. It’s exciting to join Nomadix at this time of major momentum and expansion,” said Jeff Johns. “The hospitality and multi-tenant industries are growing sustainability practices through energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction and responsible sourcing, and I believe Nomadix will be a key player in helping hotels and MTU communities meet their industry goals for energy savings and commitments to becoming carbon-neutral.”

Previously, Johns served in senior leadership roles at Inncom by Honeywell, INTEREL and Enseo. He’s worked closely with hotels, brands and ownership groups to build energy management best practices for individual properties and across portfolios of properties.

For more information, visit Nomadix.com.