Union Coop to offer home delivery to Palm Jumeirah residents

Union Coop has announced that its convenient store concept located at the Pointe will now be starting home delivery for its valued consumers.

The retail brand initiated this premium service to make the shopping experience better for the consumer residing in palm Jumeirah areas.

Ayoub Mohammed Abdulla Murad, assistant operation manager, Union Coop, explained: “Delivery shall be within the Palm Jumeirah area only, Tamayaz and Shareholder Cards will be accepted for the transactions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minimum delivery order value is AED100 for a consumer, while there is a delivery charge of AED5.25 per order.

Opened in 2018, the branch is located at the Pointe area of Palm Jumeirah and is a convenient store that provides more than 20,000 food and non-food items.

Shoppers can be assured of the fact that Union Coop follows the highest international standards of public health and safety throughout the year to ensure the display and delivery of products safely and healthily.

Union Coop is the largest Consumer Cooperative in the United Arab Emirates.