AHIC on the Road prepares to debut in Dubai

AHIC 2020 will be ‘on the road’ for its 16th edition this year, taking place virtually and onsite over three days from September 29th to October 1st.

The three-day event is packed with critical insights from industry leaders and networking opportunities designed for a new world.

The programme, which features over 60 speakers, will be broadcasting live from pop-up studios across Dubai.

Each day, hosted in a new location with select live audiences, will be streamed onto a virtual platform purposed for both onsite and virtual attendees.

Safety protocols will be strictly observed onsite, and the live component is subject to government regulations permitting.

Through the mobile and web applications, both sets of attendees will be able to network and schedule meetings onsite or through one-to-one video calls, truly bringing everyone into the ‘same room’.

Attendees will also be able to create personalised schedules, choosing content, outdoor experiences, and networking opportunities that they would like to attend either virtually or onsite in Dubai.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events and Founder of AHIC, said: “Now more than ever, the industry needs to gather and work together to ‘Transform Tomorrow’.

“We believe collaboration plays a key role in these challenging times, which is why AHIC on the Road is the perfect forum at which to connect with fellow industry leaders, exchange experiences and learnings, and most importantly, plan for the future.

“Over three days in both live and virtual sessions, we will tackle the transformation of business into future-proof operations; a business able to succeed in the ‘new normal’ of 2020 and beyond, where travel restrictions, changed operating environments and a tighter hold over costs will put pressure on owners and operators alike,” added Worsley.

The first day of AHIC 2020 will be split into two parts; the first of which will be focused on investment and feature discussions with hotel owners as well as the Hotel Investment Outlook 2020 presented by JLL Hotels & Hospitality.

The afternoon will focus on the ‘Future of Hotel F&B’ and will be hosted by Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts from Pierchic, which will be broadcasted around the globe.

Ahead of hosting AHIC 2020, José Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, said: “The vision I had for Jumeirah when I joined as chief executive three years ago, was to be a world class destination for outstanding culinary experiences and an incubator of creativity.

“The ambitious moves we have made to redefine our culinary positioning have been intrinsic to the reputational and commercial success we have achieved to date.”

The second day, hosted by Accor at the Rixos Premium JBR, will feature a series of plenary sessions discussing the transformative forces at work in hospitality and how the industry can harness them.

In the afternoon, the programme will see a series of break-out streams that will look at how the industry is transforming through technology.

This includes sessions on disruptive technologies, big data and artificial intelligence as well as a panel featuring CIOs from Accor, Kerzner, Marriott International, Amaala and Jumeirah Group to discuss how owners and operators have embraced technology during Covid-19.

Mark Willis, chief executive, Middle East & Africa for Accor mentioned: “We look forward to hosting the second day of AHIC 2020 at our wonderful Rixos Premium JBR property.

“The day promises to be filled with interesting discussions delving into the new reality of the hospitality industry, as well as look into ways in which hotel operators have, and continue to, transformed the way in which they operate, given the unforeseen circumstances we have experienced this year.”

Day three is the ‘Day of Transformation’ and will uncover how the industry is transforming to move forward.

Hosted by Viya, Dubai’s lifestyle rewards app, and taking place at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, the morning programme will feature sessions on ‘Building Back Better’ and rethinking the hotel workforce.

In the afternoon delegates will have the opportunity to choose from a series of ‘AHIC Your Way’ break-out sessions, which will feature 45-minute roundtable discussions including the topics of innovation in design and building, Saudi Arabia, asset management, sustainability and learnings for the future.

In addition, ‘AHIC off the Record’ will feature a series of closed-door conversations around some of the key markets and development opportunities in the GCC.

In these sessions, delegates have the opportunity to meet, pose questions and share knowledge with industry experts and fellow attendees.

Topics include finance, the transformation of management agreements and owners off the record.

