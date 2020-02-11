Ultima Geneva Grand Villa to launch in April

Ultima Collection will launch Ultima Geneva Grand Villa, an urban sanctuary, at the start of April.

Located on the shores of Lake Geneva, the villa will be a luxury residence available for private hire only, offering travellers a stylish gateway to the Alps.

The Grand Villa is also the first of a series of properties to be located in and around Geneva, which once opened will offer both city centre and country destinations.

Located just 20 minutes from the city centre, Ultima Geneva Grand Villa will sleep up to 16 guests and will be comprised of one master bedroom, seven bedrooms and a one-bedroom guest villa, all of which are en-suite.

Built over three storeys, the extraordinary villa will be in keeping with Ultima Collection’s commitment to providing an environment of pure relaxation, conviviality and privacy.

The property features high ceilings and is bathed in natural light, offering a sumptuous home with a subtle yet elegant design narrative.

The Ultima Geneva Grand Villa has also been designed with a variety of holistic spaces for those who want to incorporate wellness activities into their itinerary and truly rejuvenate.

Offering consummate privacy, Ultima Geneva Grand Villa will provide a luxurious and relaxed base from which guests can enjoy the rich and colourful history of Geneva, with its fascinating museums, grand monuments, numerous parks and of course Lake Geneva.

A chauffer driven private car is included as part of guests’ stay, allowing for easy and speedy access to the heart of the city.