Flores-Garcia takes up UK leadership role with Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has appointed Jorge Flores-Garcia as area manager for the UK and Europe.

He will take up the role with effect from April.

Flores-Garcia, who has been with the airline since 2015, succeeds Jo Copestake.

Copestake takes on the role of regional general manager, New Zealand distribution and corporate, based in New Zealand.

Flores-Garcia is currently sales manager in UK and Europe.

He has an excellent knowledge of the complex sales markets across Europe, strong relationships with the airline’s key partners, as well as a focus on building high performing teams.

October marks the start of a new era for Air New Zealand as the carrier closes its London route.

“I’m delighted to be taking on the role of area manager UK and Europe at Air New Zealand.

“I’m excited to be leading a team of hugely talented individuals in a significant sales region.

“Our focus will be on driving the gateway strategy alongside our partner airlines to continue to drive traffic to New Zealand.

“With 14 gateways – via the east and west – we offer more ways to New Zealand than ever before.”

From October, passengers wanting to travel to New Zealand can fly via Asia or the Americas on a partner airline before connecting onto an Air New Zealand service into Auckland.