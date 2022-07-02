Palmira Errico joins UKinbound as events manager

Award-winning association UKinbound has welcomed seasoned events and project management professional Palmira Errico to its team as events manager.

Joining from destination management company Premium Incoming UK and Ireland, where she held the role of project manager, Errico brings with her over nine years of client and management experience.

Her previous roles include stints at both Miki Travel Ltd and EMS Destination Management. Errico also holds a degree in Cultural and Linguistical Mediation from the University of L’Orientale in Naples.

Errico has been tasked with driving forward the association’s events calendar, alongside head of events Saara Vuorela-Valladares, which will include its 200 plus delegate Annual Convention in Aberdeen and the UK stand at World Travel Market.

Additionally, she will be coordinating the association’s regular networking evenings, familiarisation trips, discover workshops, webinars, general meetings, and more.

Commenting on her appointment Errico said “I am very pleased to have joined the UKinbound events team. I am really looking forward to working with the head of events Saara, and the rest of the team, to create many memorable moments for all our members, who I’m excited to meet at our future events.”