UKinbound calls for day two testing to be scrapped

UKinbound has written to the department for transport asking for day two testing for vaccinated international arrivals to be scrapped at the next travel review, due at the end of the month.

In its letter the association, which represents over 300 UK-based tourism businesses, stressed that the day two test continues to be an impediment to recovery and at odds with European countries such as Ireland, where vaccinated arrivals are not required to take a test.

UKinbound also outlined that it is imperative that the removal of day two testing is reciprocal for both UK and international citizens arriving in the country, arguing that the outbound and inbound tourism industries have a symbiotic relationship, and one cannot fully recover without the other.

Future alterations to the fully vaccinated status for international arrivals, incorporating the third booster vaccination, were raised.

To ensure this does not derail recovery, the association asked that when changes to vaccinated qualifying rules are published domestically, the guidance for international travel is published at the same time and that it clearly outlines any changes for inbound visitors who do not hold a UK passport or visa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, commented: “This year presents an array of challenges for the UK’s inbound tourism industry as it rebuilds, but recovery is on the horizon.

“The industry has been working hard to roll out demand-driving initiatives to entice international visitors back and encourage them to spend their money here in the UK.

“However, this demand will only convert into bookings if the UK is competitive internationally, which is why we need the day two test for vaccinated international arrivals removed.”