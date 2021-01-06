Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites opens to guests

Avani Hotels & Resorts gas welcomed the opening of Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites.

The 48-storey and 264-rooms property overlooks the Palm Jumeirah, and is positioned between the communities of Dubai Media City, the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

The property features floor-to-ceiling windows, fully-equipped kitchens, interactive living spaces and private terraces featuring sweeping views of the Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

The hotel offers convenient transport links to the property, which perches just off the Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai tram and monorail stations are right at the entrance and Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, with the developing airport, Al Maktoum International, and the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020 site easily accessible within half an hour by car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief executive of Minor Hotels (the company that owns Avani Hotels & Resorts), Dillip Rajakarier said: “The impressive Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is our third property in Dubai, highlighting the brand’s steady growth in the region and beyond.

“Hotel guests will be able to enjoy Avani, starting from the brand’s designed for social space and our commitment to sustenance with a mission to source locally and reduce our footprint, to simply exploring the vibrant destination that is Dubai through our AvaniMe lens that has been designed to interact with the new generation of travellers who are looking for a beyond the room experience.”

The property becomes the third Avani in the city, joining Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel and Avani Deira Dubai Hotel.