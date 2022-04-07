Uber’s fully electric option expands to all of London

Passengers with Uber can now request an electric-vehicle (EV) from anywhere in Greater London as Uber Green expands from Zone 1 to the whole of the capital.

Uber Green allows riders to request an EV for the same price as an UberX, with drivers receiving 15% more per trip. The service is now available to all 3.5 million riders taking trips in Greater London.

Since Uber Green first launched exactly one year ago, Uber has more than tripled the number of EVs on the app. Over 5,000 EVs are now on Uber in London driving over one million miles per week.

Uber is set to have over 10,000 EVs in London by the end of the year, and is on track to become an all-electric platform in London by 2025. London is the global leader for Uber’s electrification efforts with more EVs on Uber in London than any other city on the app.

Jamie Heywood, Uber General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe said: “Since we launched Uber Green last year, thousands of drivers have switched to an EV, benefiting from lower running costs and higher earnings on Uber. We are excited to now offer every rider in London the opportunity to choose electric – helping to tackle climate change and clean up London’s air. With Uber on track to be an all-electric platform in the capital by 2025, Uber Green will soon be the default option for all Londoners.”

Transport Minister, Trudy Harrison said: “It’s brilliant to see Uber playing its part in the drive towards a greener, cleaner future. This step comes just a few days after we published our landmark EV Infrastructure Strategy, which showcases what can be achieved when the public and private sector work together on the nationwide switch to EVs.”

Professional ride-hailing drivers are the early mass adopters of EVs with more than 90% of new vehicles joining the Uber app being fully electric, compared to 12% of new vehicles in the mass market in 2021.

Through Uber’s Clean Air Plan, drivers in London have raised over £145 million which they can put towards the cost of switching to an EV. Using these funds drivers can purchase EVs at discounted rates thanks to our partnerships with Nissan, Hyundai and Kia.

This month, Uber announced a £5 million investment in EV charging points across London. Over 700 on-street electric vehicle chargers to be installed across Brent, Newham, and Redbridge – boosting London’s stock of EV chargers by over 7%.

