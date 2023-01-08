JetBlue Vacations and Uber Offer Free Vouchers for Rides to and From Select Airports

JetBlue Travel Products, a subsidiary of JetBlue Airways have announced a pilot program with Uber, which offers JetBlue Vacations customers who booked flight + hotel packages to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or Las Vegas a free $20 voucher from Uber for airport transfers.

Vacations worked with Uber for Business, Uber’s enterprise arm, on this program to provide a comfortable and smooth experience for travelers. The new offer adds to JetBlue Vacations’ existing perks that come standard, including earlier boarding on flights, a free inflight alcoholic drink (21+), and access to 24/7 support.

Over the last two years, JetBlue Vacations’ customer-friendly Insider Experience program, available in international destinations, has seen tremendous success by putting customers in the hands of local experts to assist them throughout their entire journey, including airport meet-and-greet, free airport transfers, concierge services, and more. To bring that same level of trust and convenience to customers traveling to domestic destinations, JetBlue Vacations and Uber have teamed up to offer jet-setters access to convenient rides between travelers’ homes or offices and the airport.

“We are excited to give our customers even more opportunities to save on their next vacation with Uber,” said Andres Barry, President, JetBlue Travel Products. “Whether you’re soaking up the sun or heading to a theme park for your next vacation, your travel experience should be seamless. Our work with Uber reflects our goal to add even more value to the customer experience, and over the next couple of months, the hope is to expand the program to many more domestic destinations. We’re excited to work with Uber to ensure our customers have an easy door-to-door experience.”

“At Uber for Business we help organizations like JetBlue Vacations treat every customer like a VIP, by providing elevated travel experiences and delighting adventurers at every step of their journey,” said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business. “We know that even a fun vacation can come with stress and endless logistics—a ride to or from the airport should be the last of your worries. We look forward to bringing the magic of Uber to JetBlue Vacations customers in our pilot destinations and beyond.”

Customers can take advantage of the $20 voucher when they book any JetBlue Vacations package to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or Las Vegas by January 31, 2023 for travel anytime, by clicking ‘add extras’ before checkout. JetBlue Vacations customers will receive their voucher via email after booking their vacation package (approximately 24 hours before their flight). Customers can then add the voucher to a personal Uber account by clicking on the provided link. One $20 voucher—for pickup and drop-off at select airports—is issued per vacation booked. Voucher use is limited to a geographic radius near or around the airport and expire two weeks from the date they are sent. JetBlue Vacations & Uber Voucher terms and conditions apply and shall be provided upon distribution of the voucher.