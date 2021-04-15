Marriott Bonvoy partners with Uber in United States

Members of Marriott Bonvoy can now gain points when ordering food delivery on Uber Eats and requesting select Uber rides.

Available across the United States, members who link their Marriott Bonvoy and Uber accounts in the Uber app will automatically start earning points on all qualifying transactions.

Members will be able to earn up to six points per dollar spent on Uber Eats delivery with a minimum $25 basket and three points per dollar spent on Uber XL, Comfort and Black rides.

“We are continuing to see our members return to travel and are excited to give them more opportunities to earn points toward free nights through Uber rides and Uber Eats,” said David Flueck, senior vice president global loyalty, Marriott International.

“This tremendous relationship with Uber reflects our goal to engage members and enable them to earn and redeem points whether traveling or through everyday activities at home.”

To link accounts, open the Uber app and tap the menu on the top left corner.

Tap ‘Settings,’ and scroll down to tap ‘Marriott Bonvoy’ under the Rewards section.

Tap ‘Link Account’ and then log into your Marriott Bonvoy account.

Once accounts are linked, users can start earning points on qualifying Uber Eats orders and qualifying rides.

Points balances can be viewed on Marriott Bonvoy account profiles.

“We are thrilled to team up with Marriott Bonvoy to help our shared customers turn their stay-at-home habits into their next dream vacation,” said Jennifer Vescio, global head of business development, Uber.

“By quickly linking your Uber and Marriott Bonvoy accounts, you’re one step closer to your next trip when ordering from your favourite local spots on Uber Eats or hopping in a ride.”