Japan Airlines partners with Uber

Japan Airlines (JAL) has partnered with Uber to offer select services via its app, starting April 1st.

As part of the collaboration, the Uber icon will be displayed on the JAL app, allowing passengers to request Uber services from the arrival airport for a ride or to request food delivery services at their destination.

The initial service will be offered at local destinations based in Japan and in the near future, the companies plan to unveil services when travellers visit North America and Hawaii.

Uber offers food delivery services and transport across more than 10,000 cities in 71 countries around the world.

The company will work together with JAL to provide seamless transportation services to their mutual customers.

Through this partnership, JAL and Uber said they aim to create a safe and comfortable travel experience during and after the Covid-19 era.