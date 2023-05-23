Turkish Airlines Unites Passengers with Prestigious Brand Ferragamo

Türkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, continues its efforts to offer passengers a more comfortable travel experience with recent innovations.

Raising its privileged travel concept even higher, Turkish Airlines is offering the prestigious brand Ferragamo to its Business Class passengers.

Turkish Airlines, which introduces its intercontinental Business Class passengers to this stylish new collection, highlights the fact that this new collection is prepared according to the needs of male and female passengers with its special and timeless design. The chic and functional design of the bags, available in different colors throughout the year, makes them attractive for use even after the journey.

In line with Turkish Airlines’ sustainability roadmap, luxury soft socks, first-class eye masks, and earplugs found in the travel set are made from recycled plastic, the toothbrush is made from wheat straw. Also, the paper brochures within the set are printed on papers certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Moreover, Turkish Airlines promises a travel experience where passengers will feel refreshed and relaxed during their flights with the skin care products in the Ferragamo travel set.