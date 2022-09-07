Turkish Airlines hikes UAE-Istanbul flight frequencies

Turkish Airlines, the national carrier of the country, plans to increase flight frequencies to Istanbul from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, reinforcing connectivity in response to growing customer demand.

Currently, Turkish Airlines has three daily flights from Dubai to the Istanbul Airport which will increase to four daily flights starting from October 2022 together with three weekly flights to the Sabiha Gokcen Airport operated by Anadolujet. Flight TK765 will depart from Dubai (DXB) at 16:00, and flight TK764 will depart from Istanbul at 08:15.

The airline’s daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul Airport will increase to weekly 10 flights starting from October 2022. Flight TK867 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 07:55 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sunday. Flight TK866 will depart from Istanbul at 01:20 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sunday.

Flag carrier airline will also relaunch Sharjah flights on the 3rd of October 2022 with three weekly flights. Currently Anadolujet flies to Sharjah from Sabiha Gokcen Airport with four weekly flights. Flight TK755 will depart from Sharjah Airport at 07:40 to Istanbul Airport on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays while flight TK754 will depart from Istanbul Airport to Sharjah at 01:15 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

With these added frequencies, the total flight number from UAE increases to 48 weekly flights, allowing greater access and a more seamless travel experience for the passengers.

Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul hub connects travellers to 340 destinations worldwide (287 international and 53 domestic).

