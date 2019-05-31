Travelport appoints Sabre veteran Webb to replace Wilson

Travelport has named Greg Webb as chief executive officer.

Webb will succeed Gordon Wilson on August 1st as he steps down as the president and chief executive of Travelport.

Webb, a proven leader with over 20 years of experience in the travel technology industry, will also join the board of directors at Travelport.

Most recently, Webb served as senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality, a leading travel technology solutions provider, where he was responsible for strategy, enablement, development, sales, service and support.

Prior to Oracle, he was vice chairman at Sabre, a global travel technology and services company with over $3 billion in annual revenue.

During his 20-year tenure at Sabre, Webb served in various executive positions across product development and marketing and ultimately led Sabre’s largest business unit, Sabre Travel Network.

Wilson commented: “I celebrated 28 years with the company in May and have been president and chief executive since 2011.

“It is time for me to hand over to someone else to run this business and the recent change in ownership of Travelport is the right occasion for this to happen.

“I firmly believe that Travelport’s new investors, Siris Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital, will be good for the company and I am delighted to be handing over to an executive as well tenured and experienced in travel technology as Greg Webb.

“Travelport is a great business full of great people who will work hand-in-hand with Greg, focusing all their collective skills and expertise to take the company to its next level of growth and success.”

Webb has also served as chief information officer of BellSouth and is a member of the board of directors of Zyston, a security advisory firm.

Webb added: “I am delighted to be joining Travelport, especially at such an exciting and transformative time for the company.

“I look forward to working with the Travelport leadership team and employees to continue to deliver innovative solutions and offer our customers great products and great service.”