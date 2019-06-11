Vietnam Airlines introduces advanced seat selection

Advanced seat selection is now available on all international and domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines, enabling passengers to pre-book their preferred seat type and location prior to online check-in opening 24 hours before departure.

The service offers passengers the freedom to customise their travel experience by choosing from extra legroom, forward zone or standard seats in specific locations.

Seat selection is available from the moment the ticket is booked up until 24 hours before departure, on a first come first served basis.

The new service is available free of charge to Vietnam Airlines passengers travelling on business, premium economy or economy flex tickets.

Passengers travelling on economy classic tickets can enjoy free seat selection for standard seats, with extra legroom and forward zone seat selection available for a small fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers with Economy Lite, Super Lite and other ticket types can also access advanced seat selection for a small additional fee.

Vietnam Airlines is considered World’s Leading Cultural Airline by voters at the World Travel Awards.