New Travelport+ self-service suite unlocks productivity

Travelport has debuted the latest product feature release for its next-generation travel retailing platform, Travelport+. The new self-servicing suite and automation tools, now available on Travelport+, help travelers, and the travel retailers that support them, to create an efficient, online shopping and servicing experience for travelers. Travelport has also recently expanded the availability of NDC content and NDC servicing capabilities for several of its airline partners.

“This next phase of our Travelport+ evolution is all about making our next-generation travel marketplace work and feel more like the Internet, with more self-service and automation, so that our customers can activate their own modern digital retailing experiences,” said Jen Catto, Chief Marketing Officer at Travelport. “With so many customers upgrading to Travelport+, we’ve remained agile and focused on providing agents the ability to automate a task quickly and easily, so that agents get more time back in their day to serve and support their travelers. We’re also expanding on NDC capabilities with our partners, to go above and beyond the ability to just book NDC content by really improving how flights are shopped, sold, and serviced, with new add-ons, paid seats and bag opportunities.”

Better Workflow Automation for Agents

Travelport’s new self-service tool, Productivity Automator, is designed to help agents work more productively by reducing the amount of manual back-end tasks and calls to suppliers. ​The automation capabilities available with Productivity Automator through Travelport+ ultimately give agents more time to focus on advising their travelers and increased upsell opportunities for suppliers. Travelport+ customers using Productivity Automator have seen they can potentially generate a 14% time ​savings across their ​entire team every day.

Lisa Henning, Managing Director at Inspire commented: “Productivity Automator has not only eliminated repetitive tasks by streamlining workflows, but it has also helped us to reduce the cost of trip servicing significantly, due to our improved efficiency.”

Greater Self-Service Support for Developers and Agents

The latest Travelport+ product release also introduces modernized self-service tools for agency customers and developers, including Travelport’s completely redesigned MyTravelport developer portal. The updated portal was designed with modern travel retailers in mind and now offers virtual agent support, a smarter knowledge base search, and an online community.​ These customer service and support updates both speed up and simplify the Travelport+ digital support journey for developers and agencies using Travelport.

Expanded Content and More Choice for All

Travelport has continued to evolve its content offering to help agency customers offer more choices with Travelport+, with new add-ons which include paid seats and baggage opportunities with more than 14 new airlines. ​The company has signed NDC deals with 19 airlines worldwide and is continually rolling out more NDC content, making it accessible to Travelport customers in each region. American Airlines NDC content is now available to Travelport+ customers in North America, and Travelport anticipates that NDC content from three additional airlines will go live in NORAM this quarter.

“New Distribution Capability is a key component to transforming travel retailing,” said Neil Geurin, Managing Director of Digital and Distribution for American Airlines. “Travelport is making significant progress with NDC by providing travel agents with access to better, more relevant offers, which is invaluable to American and our customers.”

Travelport customers also have fast, easy access to even more robust, enriched content with over 318 branded fare airlines now live in Travelport+, following the addition of 12 new airlines that recently joined Travelport rich content and branding.

The self-service tools and automation functionalities in this latest Travelport+ release compliment agents’ ability to sell more, by freeing up their time, while also providing them an expanded menu of content.