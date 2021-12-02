Travelport signs NDC distribution deal with IAG

Travelport and International Airlines Group (IAG) have announced a distribution agreement.

The deal will bring New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling to Travelport-connected travel agencies around the world.

By channelling its NDC content through the next-generation Travelport+ platform, IAG will be able to offer travel retailers a wider range of content – including Additional Price Points and an expanded selection of ancillary products.

Celia Muñoz Espin, sales strategy and distribution director at Iberia, said: “We welcome Travelport to NDC, as an important part of the innovative and far-reaching transformation that is happening in the industry.

“This significant agreement is focused on providing added value to customers with access to our exclusive NDC products and fares.

“Travelport is a trusted provider of technology within the travel industry as it evolves towards next generation travel retailing.

“It is important for Iberia to partner with technology providers that have proven expertise and fulfils the demand for customer-focused innovation.”

Travelport and IAG are progressing well on the technical solution for NDC distribution and will continue to add features and functionality ahead of NDC content being rolled out.

Chris Ramm, vice president global enterprise, air partners at Travelport, said: “Unlocking the potential of sophisticated multi-source content like NDC, by making it easier for the trade to access and sell, is a key part of our plans for Travelport+.

“We are hugely excited to be working alongside a partner like IAG, which shares our vision for modern travel retailing.”