Information Commissioner’s Office plans £99m Marriott fine

In a busy week for the UK Information Commissioner’s Office, Marriott has said the organisation plans to issue it with a £99 million fine following a data breach.

The decision relates to a breach in the Starwood guest reservation database which potentially comprised data from hundreds of millions of guests.

As many as 393 million people may have been impacted by the breach.

Marriott initially admitted it has been compromised in November last year.

The hotel giant has the right to respond before any final determination is made and a fine can be issued by the ICO.

“The company intends to respond and vigorously defend its position,” said a statement.

Marriott International president, Arne Sorenson, added: “We are disappointed with this notice of intent from the ICO, which we will contest.

“Marriott has been cooperating with the ICO throughout its investigation into the incident, which involved a criminal attack against the Starwood guest reservation database.

“We deeply regret this incident happened.

“We take the privacy and security of guest information very seriously and continue to work hard to meet the standard of excellence that our guests expect from Marriott.”

The Starwood guest reservation database that was attacked is no longer used for business operations.