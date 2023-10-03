Travel insurer battleface partners with CELITECH

Leading travel insurance provider battleface, today announced a strategic partnership with CELITECH, a leading telecommunications provider dedicated to delivering cutting-edge connectivity services for travellers via eSIM technology.

battleface will offer CELITECH’s eSIMs to customers as part of the post purchase experience – allowing them to install the eSIM within their mobile devices remotely via a QR code activation.

Travellers can access mobile internet services wherever they are in the world, regardless of their physical SIM card’s availability.

For travellers’ security and wellbeing, this technology is a game-changer, empowering individuals and businesses to stay connected especially in emergency situations. eSIMs enable travellers to use all their mobile apps, and grant access to vital information on-the-go while saving up-to 80% on mobile data roaming.

Additionally, using eSIMs travellers can get real-time updates on natural disasters or travel advisories, providing valuable information to make informed decisions during unforeseen circumstances.

“Teaming up with CELITECH allows us to give battleface policy holders access to mobile data, right at the moment when they might be needing it the most. It removes the hassle and complication of finding and installing a physical SIM card when arriving in a foreign country,” said Katie Crowe, Global Head of Communications at battleface.

She continued: “Access to on-the-go connectivity is particularly important during a medical emergency or crisis, providing real-time information on safety alerts, medical facilities and local services.”

“We are excited to collaborate with battleface to offer their customers on-the-go premium connectivity” stated AL Fares, CEO at CELITECH. “The integration of eSIM technology from our cloud platform empowers users to activate cellular plans seamlessly, enhancing their overall experience and ensuring they are always connected wherever they go.”

