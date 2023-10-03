Cruise Saudi Charts New Waters with AROYA Cruises

Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund – owned business, has announced its investment in world-leading tech organisations for its pioneering owned cruise line AROYA Cruises, part of its visionary ambition to revolutionise the Saudi tourism industry and guide Saudi into the future, in line with Vision 2030.

Cruise Saudi’s strategic partnerships for its phase I of technology stack development for Aroya Cruises including Monitor Deloitte, Alibaba Cloud SA, theICEway, SourceToad, Otalio, and Versonix Seaware form a crucial part of Cruise Saudi’s commitment to creating a seamless passenger experience, from booking to the boarding process, and beyond.

The unrivalled expertise of the Information Technology and Digitisation team at Cruise Saudi to craft the technology stack, coupled with an insatiable drive for innovation and market disruption in cruise line technologies, underscores the project’s visionary approach. Meanwhile, the blend of both luxury and groundbreaking technology sets AROYA Cruises apart as a beacon of innovation, charting a fresh course for Arabian travel experiences.

A global powerhouse in strategy and consultancy, Monitor Deloitte will be at the vanguard of project management, intricately weaving a data and digital strategy to ensure every technological decision is foresight driven.

As a homegrown Saudi enterprise, Alibaba Cloud Saudi Arabia will be laying the digital foundation for AROYA Cruises, epitomising the zenith of security, reliability, and swift digital interactions. Meanwhile theICEway is tasked with amalgamating AROYA’s diverse technological realms into a seamless and cohesive digital ecosystem, ensuring a harmonious experience for every guest and crew member.

ADVERTISEMENT

Providing features for passengers, such as an interactive ship map, daily itineraries, and reservations for shore excursions, dining, and spa treatments, Sourcetoad’s guest-centric digital concierge is poised to be the central hub of onboard connectivity and engagement. Alongside this, Otalio’s Ship Property Management System (SPMS) will revolutionise every facet of the onboard journey for AROYA Cruises and provide guests with curated experiences from the cabin to the deck. Whilst Versonix Seaware, globally recognised for its cruise focused Reservation and Revenue Management capabilities, are set to provide an intuitive booking experience that mirrors the exceptional quality of AROYA Cruises.

Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen said: “We are proud to be working in collaboration with world-leading technology companies to integrate cutting-edge technology into the AROYA Cruises experience. Creating a seamless, modern and comfortable journey for our passengers really is at the heart of our offering, and investing in technology to enhance the cruising experience truly aligns with our future-forward ambitions for this cruise line”.