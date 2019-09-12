Travel Corporation unveils Make Travel Matter pledge

The Travel Corporation has announced a new ‘Make Travel Matter’ pledge.

Guided by the TreadRight Foundation, the pledge serves as the next step in a long-standing commitment to sustainable tourism and conscious travel.

Inspired by the first lady of island country Palau, Debbie Remengesau, who introduced the Palau Pledge, every one of the group’s 10,000 strong team members and 42 sister companies worldwide are committing to Make Travel Matter, with its new official pledge to help protect people, planet and wildlife.

All members of staff at the family of brands will use the opportunity to stand up and personally commit to share TreadRight’s ethos as travellers, as travel providers and as members of the global travel industry.

“Our Make Travel Matter Pledge is another step on our journey and an impactful one as it further solidifies our commitment to helping protect the destinations we work with, its communities and local wildlife,” said Brett Tollman, chief executive of the Travel Corporation and founder of the TreadRight Foundation.

“As responsible travellers, TreadRight’s ethos has become part of our company’s DNA and what we stand for, and we share our pledge with our guests as well as partners in hopes they will join us.”

The TreadRight Foundation is a joint initiative between the Travel Corporation’s family of brands, including Trafalgar, Uniworld, Insight Vacations, Contiki and Red Carnation Hotels.

More Information

Created as a joint initiative between the Travel Corporation’s family of brands, the TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit working to safeguard the planet, wildlife and people for generations to come.

Its mission is to #MakeTravelMatter through conservation, leadership and support for communities.

To date, TreadRight has supported over 55 sustainable tourism projects worldwide.