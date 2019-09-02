Wizz Air takes off for Iași in Romania

Wizz Air has launched a new service to Iași in Romania from London Southend airport.

Flights will operate four times weekly to Romania’s second biggest city.

Iași, a cultural capital of Romania, is located in the region of Moldavia and is the perfect choice for those seeking a getaway to a city offering centuries of architectural heritage.

Dubbed the ‘City of a Hundred Churches’, visitors can discover architectural gems on every corner, from the neo-gothic Palace of Culture to the 17th century Monastery of the Three Holy Hierarchs.

Famous for its diverse nature attractions, Iași’s botanical gardens and the Copou Park, home to Romania’s oldest monument (the Obelist of Lions), provide an oasis of calm just a stone’s throw from the city centre.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK said: “We are delighted to add another exciting route to a perfect city break destination.

“Iași is a lively Eastern Romanian city, packed with cultural delights and nature attractions, and is the newest destination in Wizz Air’s extensive network from the UK.”