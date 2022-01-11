APT Travelmarvel boosts Croatia capacity

Croatia continues to be a bestselling destination for APT Travelmarvel in 2022, leading the brand to make further capacity increases for the forthcoming season.

The line will add a second itinerary for the MV Lady Eleganza.

The newbuild yacht will sail the new nine-day ‘Islands of Croatia Cruise’ from May to September this year.

The new itinerary will run in conjunction with the eight-day Adriatic Coastal Cruise (April to September), which APT Travelmarvel announced last year.

Itinerary highlights include a tour of Dubrovnik; a visit to the Benedictine Convent in the Old Town of Hvar to learn about the aloe lace that is still produced by the nuns; exploring the Palace of Diocletian in Split; visiting the ‘Golden Cape’, Zlatni Rat; a tour of Korcula, the birthplace of Marco Polo; and swimming in the Adriatic, directly from the swim deck.

This expansion of itineraries available aboard the Lady Eleganza is the second recent capacity growth announcement in Croatia; APT recently revealed that it was refurbishing a second vessel, the Princess Eleganza, to join the fleet in March.

Paul Melinis, APT managing director, said: “Croatia continues to exceed all expectations since we added the destination to our APT Travelmarvel programme.

“We have responded to the incredible demand from customers and the trade by significantly increasing the volume that we have to offer in 2022, allowing our valued agent partners to maximise all possible sales opportunities this year.”