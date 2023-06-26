Ticket booking opens for World Travel Market London today, 26th June 2023

Visitors can secure entry to the 43rd edition of World Travel Market London (6-8th November) when ticket booking opens today, 26th June 2023.

Organisers are enabling visitors to book tickets well in advance of this year’s show and have announced a number of new and exciting changes.

After in-depth customer research carried out late last year, WTM has announced a host of developments to improve attendee experience and ensure that every member of the travel community extracts as much value from the event as possible.



This year, WTM London will open its doors earlier than usual – ready to welcome visitors from 09:30am providing an additional hour for visitors and exhibitors to have impromptu meetings. Visitors are invited to make use of the new, open-for-all, Community Hubs right in the centre of the show, and attendees can also look forward to an ‘everyone’s welcome’ Networking Party that will take place within ExCel London, on its first day, Monday 6th November from 5:30pm-7:30pm.



Developments also include a new VIP badge to host senior industry leaders and a big-name, inspirational Closing Keynote on Wednesday 8th November.



WTM Connect Me – the show’s meeting booking platform – will be returning in 2023 and is available for Buyers, VIPs and Media via the WTM App. All attendees will have access to the official app, which returns this year with some exciting new enhancements.

In response to the ever-increasing importance of influencers to the travel and tourism sector, on Wednesday 8th November, content creators will be invited to a lunch with global destinations to support collaboration and networking opportunities.



In other changes, The Ministers Summit at World Travel Market; the largest gathering of tourism ministers globally, will return for its 17th year, and will take place on Day One, Monday 6th November.



The November show is set to launch its first Diversity and Inclusion Summit, on Tuesday 7th, supporting WTM’s belief that the travel sector has the power to evoke positive change in the world.



Tickets to the three-day show will be free up until 31st October, after which there will be a charge of £45 per person. Organisers are encouraging early booking to ensure visitors take time to plan and maximise their visit.



Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director, WTM London, said:

“We’ve been working behind the scenes to bring some exciting developments to World Travel Market this year. As the travel and tourism sector grows and changes, it’s essential that WTM evolves to guide and support this change; a place for inspiration, for making plans and fixing issues, for diversifying thinking and hardening supply chains – it is our job to ensure the travel sector is equipped for the next chapter.

Developments you’ll see at WTM this year are entirely reflective of what our attendees are asking for. We’re bolstering the ways you can maximise value from your visit, with more networking, better business opportunities, a refreshed education programme and a host of new partnerships.



We’re pleased to be opening ticket booking ahead of the summer and are committed to ensuring travel professionals have the best three days possible.’’



Play your part at the world’s most influential travel and tourism event. World Travel Market London, 6 – 8 November, ticket booking opens 26th June 2023.