ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S ICON OF THE SEAS SETS SAIL FOR THE FIRST TIME

The results are in: Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas is in ship shape. Today, the all-new vacation reached the next construction milestone after successfully completing its initial round of sea trials and sailing the open ocean for the first time.

Icon returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard, where it is under construction, after four days of preliminary tests on a lineup of its latest technologies and equipment. From the main engines to the hull, to the brake system, to steering as well as noise and vibration levels, the hundreds of workers on board covered an extensive checklist of key technical areas.

Between preparations and the trials, the important step in the journey to bring Icon to life involved more than 2,000 specialists, hundreds of miles traveled, four 37- to 67-ton tugboats and more than 350 hours of work. Next up will be a second round of sea trials later this year, which will be when the first Icon Class ship is pushed to its limits ahead of its debut in Miami in January 2024.

As the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation, Icon will introduce a new era of vacations for years to come. From the resort getaway to the beach escape and theme park adventure, every type of family and kind of adventurer can make memories together and on their own terms without compromise across record-breaking thrills, relaxing ways to chill, a neighborhood designed for young families, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained, and more.

Icon will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami all year. Vacationers on board will island hop from destinations like Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras. More details about what Icon has in store are available at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.

