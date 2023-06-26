Hilton Garden Inn to Open in Heart of DHA Islamabad’s Orchard Boulevard Commercial Hub

Hilton has announced the signing of its first Hilton Garden Inn in Islamabad. Set to open in 2027, Hilton Garden Inn Islamabad, was signed with multinational real estate development company Premier Choice and will bring Hilton’s award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand to Orchard Boulevard in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) – Phase 1, the newest commercial hub of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Hilton Garden Inn Islamabad will be centrally located adjacent to the gates of the DHA. Developed by Premier Choice, the project is situated at the centre of Premier Choice’s flagship development, Orchard Boulevard – a 4 million+ square foot mixed-use hub created to attract wide-ranging local, regional and international investment across a range of key growth sectors in the city.

Conveniently located in immediate proximity to the Grand Orchard Mall, and close to Islamabad’s government and diplomatic area, Rawalpindi’s industrial centre, and key roads and accessways of the city, the hotel will feature breath-taking valley views, panoramic vistas from the hotel’s upper levels, and industry leading facilities.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “It’s with great pleasure that we announce the debut of Hilton Garden Inn in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad. Located in the DHA development, close to major medical institutions as well as government and diplomatic facilities, this hotel will prove popular with business travellers exploring local opportunities, as well as families looking for value-led stay options. With seven additional hotels in Hilton’s pipeline across Pakistan, including two under our Hilton Garden Inn brand, we are looking forward to expanding our presence as we prepare for our first opening in 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 115-guest room Hilton Garden Inn Islamabad will feature a fitness centre, pool, a lobby café, an all-day dining restaurant, a rooftop café, and meeting room. The surrounding neighbourhood of DHA is also close to several natural beauty spots such as Ayub National Park and Soan River, as well as family-friendly entertainment and leisure options, such as Joyland Rawalpindi and Box Park at Bahria Food Street.

Amran Zia, CEO, Premier Choice, said, “Islamabad is developing at a rapid pace, and with new investment boosting economic activity, we wanted to continue our company’s vision of creating true value for the local community. This project in particular has a further appeal to both tourists and business travellers who are keen to discover what Pakistan has to offer. Identifying a brand for our second hospitality venture and 23rd project overall was not easy, however, we believe that with Hilton’s support, the new Hilton Garden Inn will be a very popular choice for visitors, and we look forward to delighting guests with our world-class service and amenities.”

Hilton announced new hotels in Pakistan in 2021 with the signing of DoubleTree by Hilton properties in Islamabad and Nathiagali. The company’s growing pipeline includes properties across its globally recognised brands – Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn.