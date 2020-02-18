The Westin Monterrey Valle opens in Mexico

The Westin Monterrey Valle has opened, becoming the eighth hotel from the brand in Mexico.

Acquired by Fibra Inn and operated by Grupo Hotelero Prisma, the new property is located in the heart of the city’s famous San Pedro Garza Garcia neighbourhood - one of the most prestigious areas in Monterrey.

“The Westin Monterrey Valle will set a new standard of hospitality in Monterrey by transforming the way travellers experience wellbeing in one of Mexico’s most important cities,” said Beat Meier, general manager of the Westin Monterrey Valle.

“We are extremely excited to offer our signature wellness programs that will help our guests eat, sleep, move, feel, work and play well while they stay at our wonderful hotel.”

The new Monterrey hotel features 174 beautifully designed rooms and suites.

With more than 4,300 square feet of event space, guests and visitors will be able to host weddings, social events, conferences or corporate meetings in any of the hotel’s modern venues and meeting areas.

With wellness in mind, these spaces are fully equipped and designed to enhance productivity offering natural light and spectacular mountain views.

Located in Punto Valle, a residential and commercial haven in the heart of Monterrey’s most prestigious neighbourhood, San Pedro Garza García, the Westin Monterrey Valle will allow guests to refresh and unwind amid unforgettable views of the city.

With its central location, the property allows ideal proximity to popular cultural attractions, such as Macroplaza, Museum of Contemporary Art, Fundidora Park, Pabellon M, Arena Monterrey, Cintermex, Showcenter and the Santa Lucia Riverwalk, García Caves and Cola de Caballo Waterfall.