The Travel Corporation overhauls hygiene standards

The Travel Corporation has announced a series of enhanced Covid-19 related protocols and hygiene standards.

The new standards will cover offerings from brands including Trafalgar, Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Contiki and Costsaver once domestic and international travel resumes.

Four Seasons and InterContinental Hotels Group have made similar commitments today.

Executive and operations team members at the Travel Corporation have spearheaded a complete review of the sanitation and hygiene measures around guests’ experiences and interactions while on their guided holidays.

Brett Tollman, chief executive, the Travel Corporation, confirmed the following important new steps and procedures which have been implemented to further elevate hygiene protocols and sanitary practices, and to provide travellers with the much-needed peace of mind during their holidays, in these new times.

Trip managers will be trained in these new and enhanced hygiene and physical distancing procedures.

They will operate meticulous duty of care and will monitor the hygiene etiquette of guests during their trips, reacting and advising as needed to ensure high standards are maintained.

Also, they will have new preventative measures in place to try and ensure guests’ well-being and, in the event that any unexpected issues arise on trip, they will activate additional protocols.

In addition to the care of each guest that travel directors and drivers will take on these guided journeys, operations and guest support teams are in contact with them and on call 24/7 behind the scenes, so travel advisers and their clients can rest assured that they are in good hands.

The Travel Corporation added coaches are sanitised before the start of each trip and have always been kept to very high standards.

Drivers will now be trained with the latest hygiene protocols and will clean and disinfect all surfaces including handrails, door handles, tables, seats, air-conditioning filters and overhead lockers on a daily basis.

The Travel Corporation will be adapting to the right size groups, based on government distancing requirements.

Travel agents’ clients can rest assured that they will travel with the comfort of their own personal space and have peace of mind that all of the experiences, hotels and restaurants they will enjoy on their trip have been vetted to ensure they adhere to physical distancing and hygiene guidelines required in each jurisdiction.

With Luxury Gold’s and Insight Vacations’ smaller groups and customised coaches with fewer seats, guests not only enjoy twice the legroom of a standard coach but also more personal space on board.

Smaller groups also mean less queuing whilst embarking and disembarking, as well as at hotels and attractions, so it is easier to maintain a comfortable physical distance.

On their future trips, the brands have also worked to ensure their travellers are divided into smaller groups at each stop, to ensure the required physical distancing.

“At TTC, as a family-owned and run business for the past 100 years, we have always taken the well-being and peace of mind of our guests and every team member as our top priority,” said Tollman.

“As we adapt to this new world, our dedicated, diligent TTC team members across the globe are preparing and will be implementing enhanced training, procedures and numerous new measures throughout our various guest experiences offered, with the very best possible care and service.

These new protocols will be adapted and adjusted as needed, in a timely manner, as governments define and implement what will be required in each country,” he concluded.