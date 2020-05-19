Azizi Developments unveils new walk-through platform

Azizi Developments has unveiled its new interactive virtual property walk-through platform, in line with national efforts to build a post Covid-19 economy based on digital means.

The platform enables investors and end-users to view its world-class properties from the comfort and safety of their own homes, said a statement from Azizi.

The launch of Azizi’s state-of-the-art virtual tours, comes in light of the developer’s efforts in digital transformation, transparency and customer centricity.

Property seekers can now discover several unit types, on their computers or mobile devices, from various vantage points and by pivoting on 360-degree angles.

Azizi Developments executive director, sales and marketing, Nima Khojasteh, said: “Amid these unprecedented times, it is of the utmost importance for us to design solutions that keep our valued customers safe and comfortable, and that are aligned with the migration of their purchase decision-making processes to digital channels.

“The launch of our virtual walk-throughs is not only a highly effective response to the implications of the evolving pandemic and the surge in the volume of website visitors we’re seeing, but also allows us to go international, enabling foreign investors to explore and enhance their understanding of our remarkable projects in a convenient and transparent manner.”

According to Khojasteh, Azizi was now looking at further concrete ways to help investors worldwide learn about its upcoming projects and developments.

“We look forward to launching a more comprehensive virtual platform that allows visitors to walk through our entire master planned communities, including buildings, roads, parks and retail districts, across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations.”