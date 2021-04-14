The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm to open next month

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm has opened to bookings ahead of its opening next month.

Situated in the Palm Tower, on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, the property will offer 264-rooms, all with stunning views over the surrounding city.

Guests will be able to experience the splendour of Dubai from a five-star hotel, which connects to Nakheel Mall with 300 shops, restaurants and entertainment outlets and its own Palm Monorail station.

With a size of 43 square metres, all rooms boast a dedicated seating area, floor-to-ceiling windows, a wardrobe area with abundant closet and luggage space.

Enjoy a tranquil rest on a feather-soft mattress with Frette linen and down-filled pillows.

“We look forward to opening the doors of the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm in May.

“Our guests will enjoy an unparalleled level of exceptional luxury and intuitive service in an unrivalled address in the heart of Palm Jumeirah,” said Marwan Fadel, general manager of the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm.

Guests can also take advantage of the attentive, personalised 24-hour St. Regis Butler Service or savour handcrafted cuisine across for restaurants and lounges.

Relax in the sun at the two infinity outdoor swimming pools, workout in the Exercise Room or unwind at the exquisite Iridium Spa.

The hotel caters to both leisure and business travellers and is conveniently located to discover the main attractions, malls and business districts with easy connectivity to and from Sheikh Zayed Road.

It will be an ideal starting point to explore all that Dubai has to offer.