Arabian Travel Market reconfirms in person event for next month

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has reconfirmed that the 2021 edition of its annual showcase will go-ahead in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event is currently scheduled to start on Sunday, May 16th, with final preparations currently being put in place.

The show will strictly adhere to the health and safety guidelines set by the Dubai government and followed by venue.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world to visit with a wide range of precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of tourists at every stage and touchpoint of their travel journey, from arrival to departure.

“More than nine million doses have already been administered in the UAE, which is also a major achievement.”

The theme of this year’s show is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’ and the spotlight will be focused on the very latest Covid-19 news from around the world – vaccine rollouts, social and travel restrictions and as consequence, the current state of the industry and more importantly, what the future holds.

It will also look at the emerging trends and how innovation can drive the industry forward.

The health of the travel and tourism industry is key to the region.

In-person on the show floor, 62 countries represented by main stand holders and sharers will be participating this year.

They include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Germany, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, Greece, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the USA to name but a few.

Features this year will include Travel Forward at ATM, which will highlight keynote speakers and world-class technology experts, that will provide industry-leading insights about the latest technologies and trends that will undoubtedly shape the future of travel and tourism.

The ATM 2021 conference programme includes the Global Stage which will feature the Hotel Industry Summit and Buyer Forums dedicated to key source markets such as Saudi Arabia, India and China.