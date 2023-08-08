The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Appoints New Executive Chef

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is delighted to announce the appointment of esteemed Chef Sudqi Naddaf as the hotel’s new Executive Chef, bringing a new dimension of culinary excellence to the luxurious property.

Chef Naddaf brings a wealth of experience with him as he leads the culinary teams working across all of the property’s various outlets, ensuring world-class dining, service, and hospitality at every turn. Having nurtured his passion for cooking from a young age, the Jordanian chef began his career in Jordan, holding key positions at renowned properties within Amman. With an exceptional professional trajectory in the Kingdom, he seamlessly transitioned into a long career within hotels, dedicating nearly two decades of his career to working across properties throughout the Middle East. Most recently, he served as Multi-property Executive Chef at the St. Regis Doha, before assuming his current role back in Jordan’s capital.

Chef Sudqi’s unwavering dedication to his craft and his tireless pursuit of culinary excellence have earned him international recognition. He has been named one of the top 50 Outstanding Chefs in the world by Global Gourmet magazine in Shanghai, China, for three consecutive years. In 2017, he achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Chef of the Year title at the prestigious Leaders in Hospitality Award Middle East. The following year, his talent and dedication were recognized yet again when he received the coveted Gold Award for Chef of the Year at the Hospitality Excellence Chef Award. Additionally, this year, 2023 he has been awarded the prestigious title of Chef of the Year for both Qatar and the Middle East at the Leaders in Hospitality Awards which was hosted by Hotel & Catering News Middle East. These accolades highlight his exceptional culinary leadership and confirm his status as an outstanding chef in the industry.

Commenting on the occasion, Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “We are delighted to announce the arrival of Executive Chef Sudqi Naddaf to The Ritz-Carlton, Amman. With his exceptional talent and an impressive array of accomplishments, we are confident that Chef Sudqi’s culinary expertise will take our guests’ dining experiences to extraordinary new heights.”

Naddaf’s appointment marks a new era of culinary excellence at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, as the property continues to strive for unparalleled service and exceptional experiences. The renowned chef is set to bring his unrivaled passion, creativity, and culinary expertise to the property’s dining scene. Through his mastery of both innovative flavors and time-honored traditions, he is set to take guests’ palates on an extraordinary journey.