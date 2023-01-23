The Promenade returns refreshed at the Dorchester

The Promenade at the Dorchester is set to return following a complete transformation by acclaimed designer Pierre-Yves Rochon and with a new, modern British menu overseen by culinary director Martyn Nail.

The Promenade will capture guests’ imaginations from the moment they step through the timeless new lobby of he Dorchester.

The interiors by Pierre-Yves Rochon encompass the hotel’s charming eccentricities whilst bringing a fresh elixir of colours inspired by the British landscape.

Flanked by striking pillars along the depth of the space, delicate white and soft sage green ceilings are finished with gold leaf accents.

An original collection of contemporary artworks by British artists will be revealed throughout the Promenade.

The pieces, uniquely individual and crossing a range of diverse media and techniques, all offer a new take on nature and have been created to evoke the sensation of strolling through a perfectly curated and cultivated English garden.

The furnishings complete the drama of the space with cornered blue sofas and flavescent yellow and deep pink chairs sitting neatly around dark oak wood tables.

No part of The Dorchester would be complete without a signature statement carpet to anchor the vibrant interiors.

Surrounded by exceptional gastronomy from modern British menus at the Grill to three Michelin starred French cuisine at Alain Ducasse and famed Cantonese dining at China Tang, the Promenade returns as the ever-welcoming heart of the Dorchester.

Here, a contagiously warm energy dances through the day from the indulgent breakfasts where lobster casserole and buttermilk pancakes will take centre stage, to vibrant lunches with generous superfood salads accompanied by a trolley of seasonal ingredients, and elegant afternoon teas.

As evening descends, the space will transform once again into an intimate dining room that shines with the glow of good company and great surroundings.

Perfectly situated in the heart of London since 1931, the Dorchester stands tall in Mayfair with Hyde Park on its doorstep.

The hotel revealed its new interiors on the ground floor today, including Artists’ Bar and Vesper Bar, with the re-design of rooms and suites to be unveiled in March.

Image: Tina Hillier