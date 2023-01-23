Artists’ Bar shines at the Dorchester

Ahead of the completion of the first phase of its most comprehensive transformation for over 30 years, the Dorchester will unveil its new Artists’ Bar.

A new destination for Londoners in the heart of Mayfair, Artists’ Bar will be a glamorous and sparkling area for fun evenings of champagne, seafood and entertainment.

The interior shines at every angle from the bar’s own Lalique crystal designs and Liberace’s legendary mirrored piano, which has been meticulously restored to take pride of place.

Cocktails, served tableside on bespoke trolleys to create a touch of theatre, will reflect the carefully curated collection of artwork that adorns the walls.

An original collection of artworks by artists working in Britain will be proudly displayed throughout Artists’ Bar.

The pieces, uniquely individual and crossing a range of media and techniques, are a celebration of London, mixing nature with urban landscapes, whilst portraying the Dorchester’s impact on the city and the famous figures associated with the hotel.

Highlights of the collection include Ann Carrington’s work inspired by the Queen Elizabeth II postage stamp, creating a large-scale silhouette of the late Queen using only mother of pearl buttons, painstakingly individually sewn by hand.

At the opposite end of the bar, Ewan Eason has created an aerial view city map of the Hyde Park area of London, rendered entirely in gold leaf, with the Dorchester at its centre.

Six signature cocktails presented at Artists’ Bar take inspiration from the spectacular artwork with ingredients mirroring the references and influences that each artist used to create their work.

Located towards the end of the Promenade, the interiors of Artists’ Bar have been imagined by revered designer Pierre-Yves Rochon.

From the moment guests arrive they will be captivated by the dramatic mirrored ceiling, flanked by striking pillars along the length of the destination bar.

The design encompasses the Dorchester’s charming eccentricities, with pastel blue seating dotted along the bar, circling a grand crystal chandelier, while signature patterned carpets swirl under foot.

Culinary director, Martyn Nail has curated an elegant menu focusing on British-caught seafood to complement the cocktails and champagnes served at Artists’ Bar, with options including: a Caviar selection, Irish rock and native oysters; potted shrimp, lobster cocktail and seabass ceviche; as well as a selection of sashimi and sushi.

More Information

The Dorchester reveals its new interiors on the ground floor - including Vesper Bar and the Promenade - as of today, with rooms and suites to follow from March.

Image: Tina Hillier