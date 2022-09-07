Dorchester Collection Names Area Director of Sales & Marketing

Dorchester Collection has appointed Marion Ryan as area director of sales and marketing for its three U.K. hotels—The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane in London and Coworth Park in Ascot. Ryan replaces Matthew Rowlette, who takes on a new venture in Dubai after nearly five years at Dorchester Collection.

Ryan brings to Dorchester Collection over 20 years of extensive experience in the luxury hospitality industry. In her new role, Marion will be fundamental in the strategic direction of sales leadership across the three U.K. hotels, spearheading market positioning and reservation strategies to achieve global growth.

Most recently, she served as the director of sales and marketing at Four Seasons Hotels U.K. Collection and oversaw a large sales and marketing team. Prior to this, Ryan held the role of head of sales and marketing at The Lanesborough, responsible for the development and execution of the hotel post reopening, besides launching The Lanesborough Club & Spa. She has also held the role of director of sales and marketing at The Savoy. Prior to that she began her career at Four Seasons, where she stayed for 15 years.

Ryan joins Dorchester Collection at an integral moment for all three of its U.K. hotels. In November, The Dorchester will complete the first phase of its major renovation. In September, Coworth Park welcomes the new restaurant Woven by Adam Smith. Additionally, 45 Park Lane sees new senior management with the arrival of Lee Kelly as general manager, following John Scanlon’s move to Los Angeles to become general manager of Dorchester Collection property, The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Luca Virgilio, general manager of The Dorchester, said “We are thrilled to welcome Marion to the company at a time of immense excitement for Dorchester Collection’s three U.K. hotels. With her wealth of knowledge within the U.K. hospitality industry and a true passion for luxury hotels, I am confident that she will be a huge asset to the team.”

Speaking about her new role, Ryan said: “I am excited to join such an iconic brand and be a part of Dorchester Collection’s team in the U.K. I look forward to spearheading the sales and marketing strategy of three iconic hotels as they take on an exciting new era.

