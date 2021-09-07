The Londoner takes its place on Leicester Square

The Londoner has finally opened its doors in the corner of Leicester Square after a series of delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

From one of the largest family-owned hotel groups in the UK, Edwardian Hotels London, the property is the latest launch set to astound both Londoners and international guests.

It has 350 guest rooms spread across 16 storeys and a subterranean series of spaces, creating one of the deepest habitable basements in the world.

Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architectural designers Yabu Pushelberg, the opening marks a pivotal moment in the return and scale of global hospitality, and an exciting re-birth for Leicester Square.

Known as the luxury urban resort, the Londoner features a range of rooms, suites, penthouses, two private screening rooms, an exclusive 24-hour residents’ space, an entire floor dedicated to wellness, expansive ballroom, private art gallery, wealth of meeting places, and a mix of several concept eateries.

This includes a signature Mediterranean restaurant, Whitcomb’s, plus a contemporary Japanese lounge bar with a rooftop terrace and fire pit named 8, and their neighbourhood bar, Joshua’s Tavern.