Radisson Red London Greenwich the O2 welcomes first guests

The first Radisson Red hotel in London, the Radisson Red London Greenwich the O2, has opened its doors.

Located in the borough of Greenwich, complete with dreamy riverside views, excellent attractions, and just minutes from central London, this fun and bold lifestyle, select-service hotel is ready to rock the English capital.

Radisson Red London Greenwich the O2 is located near the Royal Museums Greenwich, including the Cutty Sark, the National Maritime Museum, and the Royal Observatory, home of the famous Prime Meridian, where east meets west.

The hotel is located nearby the O2 Arena, the most popular entertainment arena for concerts in Europe, as well as big sport and entertainment events from across the globe.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president for Radisson Hotel Group in northern and western Europe, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our bold, playful, and eclectic Radisson Red brand in London, and strengthen our position as the leading international hotel group in the region.

“Radisson Red London Greenwich the O2’s location is ideal for visitors looking to explore either maritime Greenwich or the many other attractions across London, while enjoying Radisson RED’s unique twist on hospitality.”

The hotel offers 70 bold and fun guest rooms where guests can relax in plush beds and enjoy rain effect showers.

The spacious rooms are decorated with stunning photo art, large beds and there is no lack of charging points making it easy for guests to work, along with large desk areas.

Guests have easy access to the O2 Arena, which is situated less than a mile from the hotel as well as public transport links via the North Greenwich underground station within walking distance or a short bus ride away.

London City Airport is only five miles from the hotel.

The hotel also has a car park for any guests arriving by car.