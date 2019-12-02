The Hoxton, Rome to open late next year

The Hoxton will welcome a new hotel in Rome, Italy, in autumn 2020.

Coming as the tenth hotel from the brand, and the six opening in Europe, the Hoxton, Rome will boast 192 bedrooms, a large coffee bar and takeaway counter, a large light-flooded restaurant, and an outdoor terrace.

The Hoxton, Rome will be situated in Salario, a leafy neighbourhood just north of the centre and well off the city’s main tourist trail, filled with art museums, gourmet delicatessens and traditional trattorias.

Here, guests are just a stone’s throw from Villa Borghese, Rome’s favourite park.

Ennismore Design Studio is working in collaboration with Fettle Design to transform the building into a Hoxton, taking cues from the building’s 1970s design details and the rich local architecture throughout the Eternal City.

The team took inspiration from the striking entryways of the buildings in the surrounding neighbourhood and their marble clad walls and vibrant terrazzo floors.

The large, bright lobby space will feature a mix of comfortable seating with views of the open kitchen, and a fireplace to keep things cosy during the winter months.

The 192 bedrooms will feature rustic parquet flooring and bold colours, while local stones and lacquered timbers will reference classic mid-century Italian design.

Each room will feature geometric timber wall panelling, a statement headboard and bespoke brass light fittings.

Some of the larger rooms will feature original Murano glass chandeliers.