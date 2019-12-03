van Zyl takes up leadership of Radisson Blu Hotel Apartments, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Aldert van Zyl as general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Apartments, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The South African national joined the Radisson Hotel Group in 2014, as director of food and beverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He holds an MBA from Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Throughout his career, van Zyl has held numerous positions within the company.

Prior to his appointment, he had been serving as executive assistant manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, where he was responsible for all operational departments of the hotel including 288 rooms.