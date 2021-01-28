The Hoxton, Rome to debut this spring

After a particularly challenging year for the travel industry, the Hoxton is hoping to start the recovery with the opening of its doors in Rome in the spring.

The property was initially scheduled to open in late 2020, but was delayed by Covid-19.

Coming as the tenth hotel for the brand, the Hoxton, Rome will boast 192 bedrooms, a large coffee bar and takeaway counter, a light-flooded restaurant, and a beautiful outdoor terrace perfect for lapping up that Italian sunshine.

Located in the tip of the Parioli neighbourhood, hotel has some of the city’s most beautiful parks and best neighbourhoods on its doorstep.

Leafy Villa Borghese is in easy walking distance for guests to explore, as is the Coppede district, a charming area peppered with Art Nouveau buildings.

Ennismore Design Studio have impressively transformed the 1970s building into a Hoxton, collaborating with Fettle Design for the public spaces, taking cues from the building’s original details and the rich architecture of the Eternal City.

The hotel’s 192 bedrooms draw references from the nostalgic interiors of classic Italian cinema, for which Rome is celebrated.

These will feature rustic parquet floors, lacquered timbers and local stones, while the brightly coloured bathrooms nod to mid-century Italian design.

Each room will feature rich timber wall panelling, a bespoke statement headboard and an eclectic mix of furniture.

Some of the larger feature striking Murano glass chandeliers reclaimed from the building.