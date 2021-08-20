W Rome opens doors to first guests in Italy

Spanning two adjacent 19th-century buildings on Via Liguria with 162 guestrooms and suites, W Rome has opened to guests.

The property offers a prime location ideally situated near the famous Spanish Steps and fashionable boutiques of Via Condotti.

The hotel also boasts one of the very few rooftop bars in town, with panoramic views across the Eternal City.

In a city marked by immense historical heritage, W Rome will see an unapologetically Italian colour palette and patterning meet a layered blurring of different eras of standout design.

The 1970s Italian glamour oozes throughout the property with traditional architecture melting into colour blocking and bold graphic patterns in hues of burnt orange, dramatic red and foliage greens.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eclectic mix of colourful furniture meets stone walls representative of the building’s past, whilst reflective surfaces bring a contemporary feel to the property.

Guests are welcomed into the hotel by the W Living Room, featuring a stunning skylight and a window of patterned glass allowing light to flood through the bright and airy open space.

Eclectic seating areas are surrounded by elegant sculptural pieces of art, while black and grey marble flooring run throughout.

Boundaries are blurred between public and private spaces throughout the hotel.

Guests are invited to discover the unexpected with a hidden door in the public bathroom that leads to the intimate Parlapiano, a secret garden.

Inspired by Borromini Church, a traditional Italian stone church complete with kissing benches, lush foliage, topiary and water fountains, this space provides a tranquil escape within the hotel.