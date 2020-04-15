Rocco Forte Hotels loosens booking policy

Rocco Forte Hotels is encouraging people to hold onto their plans by offering the opportunity to freely postpone any booking made before August.

The offer applies to travel through the year and well into 2021.

The offer aims at thoughtfully approaching the brand-new phase in European travel celebrated by all Rocco Forte destinations in Italy, Germany, UK, Belgium and Russia in view of the hotels and resorts reopening before the summer.

The pre-summer offer is quite unparalleled and will knock 20 per cent off the best available rate allowing any prepaid booking to be modified twice, with no extra cost at all, for stays up to March next year.

There will be no minimum length of stay requirement and along with modifying dates, bookings may also be shifted from one property to another.