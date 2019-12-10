The Arts Club Dubai set to open next summer

The Arts Club will open its first club overseas next year, in Dubai.

At the same time, the private members’ club has appointed Ajaz Sheikh to the role of chief operating officer for the new location.

The Arts Club Dubai is now accepting membership applications from prospective members based in Dubai, the GCC and throughout the Middle East and Asia.

Existing members of the Arts Club London will also be able to apply for international membership for a supplementary fee that will give them access to the new property.

The Arts Club Dubai is located in the new ICD Brookfield Place development, designed by British architects Foster + Partners, in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre district.

Situated on four floors over 65,000 square feet, the Arts Club Dubai comprises 22,000 square feet of outdoor space, featuring a beautiful roof terrace, three restaurants including a modern European brasserie, an elegant contemporary Italian and an innovative and highly energetic restaurant with dancing and live music.

There are also private dining rooms, lounges, bars, a nightclub and cigar bar, a library and dedicated areas for art exhibitions.

Formerly the global managing director of the award-winning restaurant group Zuma, Sheikh grew up in Dubai before attending the prestigious Swiss Hotel Management School, Les Roches.

His impressive career has seen him hold senior positions at Mandarin Oriental Hotels, the Lanesborough in London, and at Zuma, where he helped develop the brand over a period of ten years to be the global phenomenon it is today.

Commenting on his appointment, Sheikh said: “The Arts Club Dubai is going to be an iconic location for those seeking the finest hospitality in the region.

“We’ll be unveiling the exact details of each floor, and how members will benefit, as we get closer to the launch date but I’m so pleased to be working with a great opening team as we embark on this exciting new members’ club for Dubai.”

The Arts Club has recently opened Lanserhof at The Arts Club, the world’s most advanced urban medical gym, and is working on the plans for its second overseas club, to be located in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.