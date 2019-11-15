W Hotels expected to make Cairo debut in 2024

Marriott International has entered into an agreement with Landmark Sabbour to bring the W brand to Cairo, underscoring the growing demand for luxury in Egypt.

Expected to open in 2024, W Cairo will be situated in 1-Ninety - a 300,000 sqm mixed-use development in the emerging New Cairo district featuring retail space, commercial and residential components.

To be located just 25 kilometres from Cairo International Airport, the new hotel will add its own vibrant W experience to the ultra-modern urban landscape of New Cairo.

“New Cairo is a burgeoning, dynamic lifestyle destination in Cairo, and we are excited to collaborate with Landmark Sabbour to redefine modern luxury in one of the most awe-inspiring travel destinations in the world,” said Alex Kyriakidis, managing director, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“This signing not only illustrates our commitment to Egypt but also reinforces the increasing demand for the W Hotels brand in this region and around the globe.”

Landmark Sabbour recently launched 1-Ninety, with a total investment of EGP 28 Billion ($1.75 Billion).

Amr Sultan, managing director of Landmark Sabbour, added: “We choose to work with those who share our development standards, innovative perception of luxury community building, and whose objectives align with our own.

“Our collaboration with Marriott International represents another milestone in our growth; it further demonstrates our commitment to collaborate with industry leaders and stands as a chance to integrate the unique customer-centric services of W Hotels into our line of upscale products in 1-Ninety.”