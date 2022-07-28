Vietnam’s Thanh Hoa Province welcomes over 9 million visitors arrivals in first half of 2022

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Thanh Hoa Province, in the first 7 months of 2022, the province welcomed 9,063,000 visitor arrivals, which increased 2.9 times compared to the same period of 2021, obtaining 90.6% of the plan in 2022. The total of tourist receipts reached VND 16,394 billion, up 3.6 times compared to the same period in 2021, obtaining 91.5% of the plan in 2022.





In July 2022 only, Thanh Hoa tourism welcomed 1,668,000 visitor arrivals, which increased 12.5 times compared to the same period in 2021; The total tourist receipts achieved VND3,475 billion, up 19.7 times compared to the same period of 2021.

Although in the first 3 months of 2022, tourism activities were facing countless difficulties, since the fully open up from 15th March 2022 till present, Thanh Hoa Province has implemented solutions synchronically to ensure safety against COVID-19 associated with developing “Green destination”, “Green tourism route” … Additionally, organised several light-up culture - sports - tourism events and many tourism promotional activities to attract visitors to the locality.





The Thanh Hoa Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported that, in 2022, Thanh Hoa Province has organised nearly 50 culture, sports and tourism events so far, the province is eager to achieve the main goal which to welcome more than 10 million visitor arrivals, total tourist receipts reach the estimate of VND 18,000 billion.

