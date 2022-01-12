TH@51 launches at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites & Residences has started the year with the launch of an all-new restaurant and bar, [email protected]

Inviting a community of food lovers to pique their palates with a creative spin on global food and a unique cocktail menu, the central London eatery will reflect a myriad of culinary influences.

Mehrnavaz Avari, area director UK and general manager at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites & Residences, said: “London is considered the culinary capital of the world and we are delighted to bring [email protected] with its eclectic global flavours in stylish settings in the heart of the London city.

“Keeping in mind the quest to indulge in innovative gastronomic experiences, the vibrant selection of food and cocktails will connect with our patrons.

“We look forward to offering our quintessential warm service at the new address in London.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing the outside in, [email protected] was designed by Conran & Partners and carries a light airy feel throughout with a stunning glass dining room, elegant wood cladding and a soft colour palette.

An open kitchen with a theatrical grill and chef’s table takes centre stage, while the striking bar area features intimate booth seating.

Focusing on global food with a creative spin, the menu draws inspiration from flavours around the world, exploring the unexplored to create a food and drink experience that excites all the senses.

Pairing popular flavours from varied cuisines together to create dishes that are recognisable in their differences, the menu is truly unique.

[email protected]’s food reflects London’s myriad culinary influences, celebrating the finest ingredients and traditions from far flung destinations and those closer to home.

More Information

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites & Residences is a luxury five-star hotel located in central London just footsteps from Buckingham Palace and St. James’ Park.

To find out more and to make reservations visit the official website.